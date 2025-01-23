FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Penguins vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Penguins vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

In NHL action on Thursday, the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penguins vs Ducks Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (20-21-8) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-23-6)
  • Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-144)Ducks (+120)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Penguins win (52.5%)

Penguins vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Penguins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Penguins are +164 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are -205.

Penguins vs Ducks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Ducks on January 23, with the over being +108 and the under -132.

Penguins vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Ducks, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -144, and Anaheim is +120 playing at home.

