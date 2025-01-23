Penguins vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

In NHL action on Thursday, the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Anaheim Ducks.

Penguins vs Ducks Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (20-21-8) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-23-6)

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

10:00 PM ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-144) Ducks (+120) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (52.5%)

Penguins vs Ducks Puck Line

The Penguins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Penguins are +164 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are -205.

Penguins vs Ducks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Ducks on January 23, with the over being +108 and the under -132.

Penguins vs Ducks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Ducks, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -144, and Anaheim is +120 playing at home.

