Penguins vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23
In NHL action on Thursday, the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Anaheim Ducks.
Penguins vs Ducks Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (20-21-8) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-23-6)
- Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-144)
|Ducks (+120)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Penguins win (52.5%)
Penguins vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Penguins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Penguins are +164 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are -205.
Penguins vs Ducks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Ducks on January 23, with the over being +108 and the under -132.
Penguins vs Ducks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Ducks, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -144, and Anaheim is +120 playing at home.