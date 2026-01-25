FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    Penguins vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 25

    Penguins vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 25

    Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Vancouver Canucks.

    Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

    Penguins vs Canucks Game Info

    • Pittsburgh Penguins (25-14-11) vs. Vancouver Canucks (17-29-5)
    • Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026
    • Time: 6 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Penguins vs Canucks Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Penguins (-152)Canucks (+126)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

    Penguins vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Penguins win (64.8%)

    Penguins vs Canucks Puck Line

    • The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-194 to cover). And Pittsburgh, the favorite, is +156.

    Penguins vs Canucks Over/Under

    • Penguins versus Canucks, on Jan. 25, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

    Penguins vs Canucks Moneyline

    • The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Canucks reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-152) and Vancouver as the underdog (+126) despite being the home team.

