Penguins vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 25
Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Vancouver Canucks.
Penguins vs Canucks Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (25-14-11) vs. Vancouver Canucks (17-29-5)
- Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-152)
|Canucks (+126)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Penguins win (64.8%)
Penguins vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-194 to cover). And Pittsburgh, the favorite, is +156.
Penguins vs Canucks Over/Under
- Penguins versus Canucks, on Jan. 25, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Penguins vs Canucks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Canucks reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-152) and Vancouver as the underdog (+126) despite being the home team.