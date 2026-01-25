FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NHL

    Flames vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 25

    Data Skrive

    Flames vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 25

    The Calgary Flames versus the Anaheim Ducks is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

    Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Flames vs Ducks Game Info

    • Calgary Flames (21-25-5) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-21-3)
    • Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026
    • Time: 8 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Flames vs Ducks Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Flames (-113)Ducks (-106)6.5Flames (-1.5)

    Flames vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Flames win (50.4%)

    Flames vs Ducks Puck Line

    • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-230 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +184.

    Flames vs Ducks Over/Under

    • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Flames-Ducks on Jan. 25, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

    Flames vs Ducks Moneyline

    • Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Ducks, Calgary is the favorite at -113, and Anaheim is -106 playing on the road.

