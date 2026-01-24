FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Australian Open

    Explore FanDuel Promos

    Explore Email Sign-Up

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture
    NHL

    Avalanche vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 25

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Avalanche vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 25

    The Colorado Avalanche will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL action on Sunday.

    Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Game Info

    • Colorado Avalanche (34-6-9) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (24-18-9)
    • Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026
    • Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
    • Coverage: NHL Network

    Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Avalanche (-178)Maple Leafs (+146)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

    Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Avalanche win (58.9%)

    Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

    • The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-170 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +138.

    Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

    • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Maple Leafs matchup on Jan. 25, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

    Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

    • Toronto is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -178 favorite despite being on the road.

    Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Want more stories like this?

    Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

    Newsletter Signup
    Newsletter Signup