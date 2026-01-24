Avalanche vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 25

The Colorado Avalanche will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL action on Sunday.

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (34-6-9) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (24-18-9)

Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NHL Network

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-178) Maple Leafs (+146) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (58.9%)

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-170 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +138.

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Maple Leafs matchup on Jan. 25, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -178 favorite despite being on the road.

