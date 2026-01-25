NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 25

Today's NBA lineup has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Before today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Pistons (88.97% win probability)

Pistons (88.97% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-13.5)

Pistons (-13.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Pistons -671, Kings +490

Pistons -671, Kings +490 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, NBCS-CA

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (52.21% win probability)

Nuggets (52.21% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-2)

Grizzlies (-2) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -136, Nuggets +116

Grizzlies -136, Nuggets +116 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, FDSSE, WMC-TV

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (66.84% win probability)

Timberwolves (66.84% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-7)

Timberwolves (-7) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -250, Warriors +205

Timberwolves -250, Warriors +205 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSN

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Bucks (65.91% win probability)

Bucks (65.91% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-1)

Bucks (-1) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Bucks -120, Mavericks +102

Bucks -120, Mavericks +102 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, FDSWI

Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Spurs (83.05% win probability)

Spurs (83.05% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-12.5)

Spurs (-12.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Spurs -621, Pelicans +460

Spurs -621, Pelicans +460 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, FDSSW

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Thunder (80.20% win probability)

Thunder (80.20% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-12.5)

Thunder (-12.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Thunder -521, Raptors +400

Thunder -521, Raptors +400 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOK, TSN

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Suns (70.60% win probability)

Suns (70.60% win probability) Spread: Suns (-3)

Suns (-3) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Suns -154, Heat +130

Suns -154, Heat +130 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, AZFamily, Suns+

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Clippers (77.31% win probability)

Clippers (77.31% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-10)

Clippers (-10) Total: 211.5

211.5 Moneyline: Clippers -360, Nets +290

Clippers -360, Nets +290 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSSC

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.