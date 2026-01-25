FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 25

    Today's NBA lineup has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Before today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

    Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings

    • Projected Favorite: Pistons (88.97% win probability)
    • Spread: Pistons (-13.5)
    • Total: 225.5
    • Moneyline: Pistons -671, Kings +490
    • Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: FDSDET, NBCS-CA

    Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets

    • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (52.21% win probability)
    • Spread: Grizzlies (-2)
    • Total: 226.5
    • Moneyline: Grizzlies -136, Nuggets +116
    • Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV Channel: ALT2, FDSSE, WMC-TV

    Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

    • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (66.84% win probability)
    • Spread: Timberwolves (-7)
    • Total: 234.5
    • Moneyline: Timberwolves -250, Warriors +205
    • Time: 5:30 PM ET
    • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSN

    Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks

    • Projected Favorite: Bucks (65.91% win probability)
    • Spread: Bucks (-1)
    • Total: 220.5
    • Moneyline: Bucks -120, Mavericks +102
    • Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: KFAA, FDSWI

    Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans

    • Projected Favorite: Spurs (83.05% win probability)
    • Spread: Spurs (-12.5)
    • Total: 237.5
    • Moneyline: Spurs -621, Pelicans +460
    • Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, FDSSW

    Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors

    • Projected Favorite: Thunder (80.20% win probability)
    • Spread: Thunder (-12.5)
    • Total: 225.5
    • Moneyline: Thunder -521, Raptors +400
    • Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: FDSOK, TSN

    Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat

    • Projected Favorite: Suns (70.60% win probability)
    • Spread: Suns (-3)
    • Total: 229.5
    • Moneyline: Suns -154, Heat +130
    • Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: FDSSUN, AZFamily, Suns+

    Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Los Angeles Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets

    • Projected Favorite: Clippers (77.31% win probability)
    • Spread: Clippers (-10)
    • Total: 211.5
    • Moneyline: Clippers -360, Nets +290
    • Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: YES, FDSSC

    Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

