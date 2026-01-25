NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 25
Today's NBA lineup has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Before today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (88.97% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-13.5)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -671, Kings +490
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, NBCS-CA
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (52.21% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-2)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -136, Nuggets +116
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, FDSSE, WMC-TV
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (66.84% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-7)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -250, Warriors +205
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSN
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (65.91% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-1)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -120, Mavericks +102
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, FDSWI
San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (83.05% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-12.5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -621, Pelicans +460
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, FDSSW
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (80.20% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-12.5)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -521, Raptors +400
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOK, TSN
Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Suns (70.60% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-3)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Suns -154, Heat +130
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, AZFamily, Suns+
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (77.31% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-10)
- Total: 211.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -360, Nets +290
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSSC
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
