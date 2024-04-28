Pelicans vs. Thunder NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 29

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Monday, April 29, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: NBA TV, BSNO, and BSOK

The New Orleans Pelicans are 4.5-point underdogs for a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Smoothie King Center on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and BSOK. The Thunder are on top 3-0 in the series. The point total is 208.5 in the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -4.5 -110 -110 208.5 -110 -110 -189 +160

Pelicans vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Pelicans vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 46-35-1 against the spread this season.

In the Pelicans' 82 games this year, they have 44 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have gone over the total 45 times this season.

Pelicans games this season have eclipsed the over/under 37 times in 82 opportunities (45.1%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread at home (27-14-0) than it has in road games (19-21-1).

The Thunder have hit the over on the total in 21 of 41 home games (51.2%). They've done better in road games, eclipsing the total in 24 of 41 matchups (58.5%).

New Orleans has been better against the spread away (24-16-2) than at home (20-20-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over more often at home (20 of 40, 50%) than away (17 of 42, 40.5%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.1 points, 5.5 boards and 6.2 assists.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

Jalen Williams is averaging 19.1 points, 4 boards and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Josh Giddey is averaging 12.3 points, 6.4 boards and 4.8 assists.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.9 points, 1.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Brandon Ingram gets the Pelicans 20.8 points, 5.1 boards and 5.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

CJ McCollum averages 20 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He is also draining 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range (seventh in NBA), with 3.6 triples per game (third in league).

The Pelicans receive 12.2 points per game from Jonas Valanciunas, plus 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Herbert Jones averages 11 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is making 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 41.8% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Per game, Trey Murphy III gets the Pelicans 14.8 points, 4.9 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

