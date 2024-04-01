Pelicans vs. Suns NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 1

Pelicans vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: BSNO and AZFamily

The Phoenix Suns (43-31) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the New Orleans Pelicans (45-29) at Smoothie King Center on Monday, April 1, 2024. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and AZFamily. The over/under in the matchup is set at 223.

Pelicans vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -1.5 -110 -110 223 -108 -112 -118 +100

Pelicans vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Pelicans have covered the spread in a matchup 41 times this season (41-31-2).

The Suns have played 74 games, with 30 wins against the spread.

Pelicans games have gone over the total 31 times this season.

Suns games this season have hit the over on 34 of 74 set point totals (45.9%).

At home, New Orleans owns a better record against the spread (20-16-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (21-15-2).

The Pelicans have eclipsed the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 16 of 36 home matchups (44.4%). In away games, they have hit the over in 15 of 38 games (39.5%).

This year, Phoenix is 14-22-1 at home against the spread (.378 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-20-1 ATS (.432).

Suns games have gone above the over/under 48.6% of the time at home (18 of 37), and 43.2% of the time on the road (16 of 37).

Pelicans Leaders

Zion Williamson is averaging 22.8 points, 5.9 boards and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 12.4 points, 9.1 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

CJ McCollum is averaging 18.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Herbert Jones' numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 50.5% from the field and 42.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Trey Murphy III is averaging 14 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Suns Leaders

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 6.7 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. He is also draining 53% of his shots from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 triples.

The Suns receive 27 points per game from Devin Booker, plus 4.8 boards and 6.9 assists.

Per game, Jusuf Nurkic gets the Suns 11.2 points, 10.9 boards and 3.7 assists, plus 1 steal and 1 block.

Grayson Allen's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 3.8 boards and 3.1 assists per game. He is sinking 50.5% of his shots from the floor and 47% from beyond the arc (first in league), with an average of 2.8 triples.

Bradley Beal averages 17.7 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists. He is sinking 49.8% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

