Pelicans vs. Spurs NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 5

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: BSNO and BSSW

The New Orleans Pelicans (45-31) will look to stop a three-game winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (18-58) on Friday, April 5, 2024 at Smoothie King Center as big, 11-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSW. The over/under is 218.5 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -11 -108 -112 218.5 -110 -110 -650 +480

Pelicans vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Pelicans vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Pelicans have covered the spread 41 times in 76 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Spurs are 39-36-1 this year.

Games involving the Pelicans have hit the over 33 times this season.

The Spurs have hit the over 47.4% of the time this season (36 of 76 games with a set point total).

New Orleans has done a better job covering the spread in away games (21-15-2) than it has in home games (20-18-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Pelicans hit the over more often in home games, as they've exceeded the total 18 times in 38 opportunities this season (47.4%). In away games, they have hit the over 15 times in 38 opportunities (39.5%).

San Antonio has performed better against the spread on the road (20-18-0) than at home (19-18-1) this season.

Spurs games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (20 times out of 38) than away (16 of 38) this year.

Pelicans Leaders

Zion Williamson averages 22.8 points, 5.8 boards and 5 assists, shooting 58.1% from the floor (10th in NBA).

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 12.3 points, 9 boards and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

CJ McCollum is averaging 19.1 points, 4.3 boards and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Herbert Jones is averaging 11.1 points, 2.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Trey Murphy III is averaging 14.2 points, 4.6 boards and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 21.2 points, 10.5 boards and 3.7 assists for the Spurs.

Devin Vassell's numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He is draining 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 treys.

The Spurs receive 11.5 points per game from Jeremy Sochan, plus 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Tre Jones averages 9.7 points, 3.6 boards and 6.2 assists. He is draining 51% of his shots from the floor.

The Spurs are getting 11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Zach Collins.

