Pelicans vs. Raptors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 27

Pelicans vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and SportsNet

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-14) are favored (-4) to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (4-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs on Gulf Coast Sports and SportsNet. The matchup's point total is set at 223.5.

Pelicans vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -4 223.5 -164 +138

Pelicans vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pelicans win (80%)

Pelicans vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Pelicans are 6-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Raptors have 11 wins against the spread in 18 games this season.

This season, Pelicans games have hit the over nine times.

Raptors games this season have gone over the total in nine of 18 opportunities (50%).

At home, New Orleans has a better record against the spread (5-4-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (1-8-0).

In terms of point totals, the Pelicans hit the over more consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total five times in nine opportunities this season (55.6%). On the road, they have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

Toronto has been better against the spread at home (5-3-0) than on the road (6-4-0) this season.

Raptors games have gone above the over/under more often at home (six times out of eight) than away (three of 10) this year.

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram averages 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Yves Missi is averaging 7.5 points, 7.3 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's numbers on the season are 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the field.

Javonte Green averages 6.8 points, 3.3 boards and 0.8 assists, shooting 43.8% from the field.

Jose Alvarado is averaging 10.7 points, 2.2 boards and 4.5 assists.

Raptors Leaders

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 16.2 points, 12.2 boards and 2.6 assists for the Raptors.

RJ Barrett averages 22.8 points, 6.2 boards and 5.9 assists. He is also making 42.7% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Raptors are receiving 18.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Gradey Dick.

The Raptors receive 11.6 points per game from Ochai Agbaji, plus 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Raptors receive 11.2 points per game from Chris Boucher, plus 4.7 boards and 0.6 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.