Pelicans vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

Pelicans vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Wednesday, January 21, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: FDSDET, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The Detroit Pistons (31-10) are favored (-9.5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (10-35) at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs on FDSDET, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The matchup's point total is set at 232.5.

Pelicans vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -9.5 232.5 -375 +300

Pelicans vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (76.4%)

Pelicans vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have gone 22-18-1 against the spread this season.

In the Pelicans' 45 games this year, they have 24 wins against the spread.

Pistons games have gone over the total 18 times out of 45 chances this season.

The Pelicans have eclipsed the over/under 53.3% of the time this season (24 of 45 games with a set point total).

Detroit has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 12 times in 22 opportunities at home, and it has covered 10 times in 19 opportunities in road games.

The Pistons have eclipsed the over/under in nine of 22 home games (40.9%). They've done better in away games, topping the total in nine of 19 matchups (47.4%).

This season, New Orleans is 15-10-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-11-0 ATS (.450).

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under 60% of the time at home (15 of 25), and 45% of the time away (nine of 20).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 25.7 points, 5.9 boards and 9.8 assists.

Jalen Duren is averaging 17.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ausar Thompson's numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 50.8% from the field.

Isaiah Stewart's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 53% from the field.

Duncan Robinson averages 12.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 40.6% from downtown, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 22.2 points for the Pelicans, plus 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Derik Queen averages 12.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is also draining 49.2% of his shots from the field.

The Pelicans are getting 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Jeremiah Fears.

Per game, Zion Williamson gets the Pelicans 22.5 points, 5.8 boards and 3.5 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Saddiq Bey provides the Pelicans 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

