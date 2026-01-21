Bucks vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21
Bucks vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSOK
The Milwaukee Bucks (18-24) are 9.5-point underdogs against the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-8) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. The game tips at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSOK. The over/under is set at 225.5 for the matchup.
Bucks vs. Thunder Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Thunder
|-9.5
|225.5
|-405
|+320
Bucks vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Thunder win (72.7%)
Bucks vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Thunder have compiled a 22-22-0 record against the spread this season.
- Against the spread, the Bucks are 19-23-0 this year.
- This season, 23 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total out of 42 chances.
- Bucks games this year have gone over the total in 16 of 42 opportunities (38.1%).
- Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in home games (12-11-0) than it has in road tilts (10-11-0).
- The Thunder have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (52.2%) than away games (52.4%).
- Milwaukee has performed better against the spread away (11-12-0) than at home (8-11-0) this year.
- Bucks games have finished above the over/under more often at home (nine times out of 19) than away (seven of 23) this season.
Thunder Leaders
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.8 points, 6.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds.
- Chet Holmgren is averaging 18 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 2 blocked shots (third in NBA).
- Ajay Mitchell is averaging 14 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Cason Wallace is averaging 7.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Aaron Wiggins is averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Bucks Leaders
- Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 28.5 points, 9.8 boards and 5.5 assists. He is also draining 64.5% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).
- The Bucks get 16.2 points per game from Ryan Rollins, plus 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
- The Bucks are getting 12.2 points, 5.3 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Myles Turner.
- The Bucks get 13.1 points per game from Bobby Portis, plus 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
- The Bucks get 12.6 points per game from Kyle Kuzma, plus 4.5 boards and 2.2 assists.
