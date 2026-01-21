Bucks vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

Bucks vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Coverage: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSOK

The Milwaukee Bucks (18-24) are 9.5-point underdogs against the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-8) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. The game tips at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSOK. The over/under is set at 225.5 for the matchup.

Bucks vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -9.5 225.5 -405 +320

Bucks vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (72.7%)

Bucks vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have compiled a 22-22-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bucks are 19-23-0 this year.

This season, 23 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total out of 42 chances.

Bucks games this year have gone over the total in 16 of 42 opportunities (38.1%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in home games (12-11-0) than it has in road tilts (10-11-0).

The Thunder have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (52.2%) than away games (52.4%).

Milwaukee has performed better against the spread away (11-12-0) than at home (8-11-0) this year.

Bucks games have finished above the over/under more often at home (nine times out of 19) than away (seven of 23) this season.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.8 points, 6.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 18 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 2 blocked shots (third in NBA).

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 14 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Cason Wallace is averaging 7.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 28.5 points, 9.8 boards and 5.5 assists. He is also draining 64.5% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).

The Bucks get 16.2 points per game from Ryan Rollins, plus 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

The Bucks are getting 12.2 points, 5.3 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Myles Turner.

The Bucks get 13.1 points per game from Bobby Portis, plus 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

The Bucks get 12.6 points per game from Kyle Kuzma, plus 4.5 boards and 2.2 assists.

