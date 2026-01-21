Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Wednesday, January 21, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (20-25) are 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (18-23) on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 235.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -2.5 235.5 -142 +120

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (64.6%)

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 18-22-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Hawks are 21-24-0 this season.

Grizzlies games have gone over the total 17 times out of 45 chances this season.

Hawks games this season have gone over the total in 23 of 45 opportunities (51.1%).

Memphis has a better record against the spread at home (10-11-0) than it does in away games (8-11-1).

The Grizzlies have exceeded the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 10 of 21 home matchups (47.6%). On the road, they have hit the over in seven of 20 games (35%).

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .350 (7-13-0). On the road, it is .560 (14-11-0).

Hawks games have gone above the over/under 45% of the time at home (nine of 20), and 56% of the time away (14 of 25).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Santi Aldama averages 14 points, 6.7 boards and 3 assists.

Cedric Coward is averaging 14 points, 2.9 assists and 6.5 rebounds.

Cam Spencer averages 11.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 46% from downtown (fourth in NBA), with 2.3 made treys per game.

Jock Landale is averaging 11.3 points, 6.3 boards and 1.7 assists.

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Jalen Johnson gives the Hawks 23 points, 10.2 boards and 8 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 7.9 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is draining 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

The Hawks are receiving 11.8 points, 6.7 boards and 6.2 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

The Hawks are receiving 20.7 points, 3.7 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

The Hawks get 18.6 points per game from CJ McCollum, plus 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

