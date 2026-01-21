Celtics vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Wednesday, January 21, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: FDSIN, NBCS-BOS, and WTHR-13

The Boston Celtics (26-16) are heavy, 11-point favorites against the Indiana Pacers (10-34) on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSIN, NBCS-BOS, and WTHR-13. The over/under is set at 227.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -11 227.5 -490 +380

Celtics vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (83.2%)

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Celtics are 24-17-1 against the spread this season.

In the Pacers' 44 games this year, they have 22 wins against the spread.

This season, 18 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total out of 44 chances.

Pacers games this season have gone over the point total 36.4% of the time (16 out of 44 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Boston has performed worse at home, covering nine times in 19 home games, and 15 times in 23 road games.

The Celtics have hit the over on the over/under in nine of 19 home games (47.4%), compared to nine of 23 road games (39.1%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.583, 14-10-0 record) than on the road (.400, 8-12-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pacers' games have finished above the over/under at home (41.7%, 10 of 24) compared to on the road (30%, six of 20).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 29.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Derrick White averages 17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 39.1% from the field and 32.4% from downtown, with 3 made treys per game.

Payton Pritchard averages 16.6 points, 4.4 boards and 5.3 assists.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10.2 points, 1.4 assists and 8.2 rebounds.

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 14 points, 2.4 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 44% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 23.6 points for the Pacers, plus 6.9 rebounds and 4 assists.

Andrew Nembhard's numbers on the season are 17.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Per game, Jay Huff gets the Pacers 8.8 points, 3.8 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 2.1 blocks (second in NBA).

Per game, Jarace Walker provides the Pacers 9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, T.J. McConnell gets the Pacers 9.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 5 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

