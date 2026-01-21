Knicks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

Knicks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Wednesday, January 21, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: YES and MSG

The Brooklyn Nets (12-29) are heavy underdogs (by 12 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (25-18) on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Knicks vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -12 224.5 -599 +450

Knicks vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (85%)

Knicks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Knicks have registered a 19-23-1 record against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 41 games, with 19 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 23 times out of 41 chances this season.

Nets games this year have hit the over 17 times in 41 opportunities (41.5%).

New York sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (14-8-0) than it does in away games (5-15-1).

The Knicks have exceeded the over/under in 12 of 22 home games (54.5%), compared to 11 of 21 road games (52.4%).

Brooklyn has been better against the spread on the road (9-8-2) than at home (10-11-1) this year.

Nets games have finished above the over/under 40.9% of the time at home (nine of 22), and 42.1% of the time on the road (eight of 19).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 21 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Jalen Brunson averages 28.1 points, 3.2 boards and 6.1 assists.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 15.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is averaging 12 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

OG Anunoby is averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 boards and 2.2 assists.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. averages 25.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is also sinking 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 3.8 triples per game (second in NBA).

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 7.6 boards and 4.1 assists per game. He is making 58.8% of his shots from the field (10th in NBA).

Noah Clowney's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is making 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Day'Ron Sharpe averages 7.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is sinking 61.2% of his shots from the field.

Egor Demin averages 10.4 points, 3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is sinking 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per contest.

