Hornets vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Wednesday, January 21, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSOH

The Charlotte Hornets (16-27) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (24-20) on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 236.5.

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -2.5 236.5 -142 +120

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (56.9%)

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 16-28-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have played 43 games, with 25 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 21 times out of 43 chances this season.

Hornets games this year have hit the over 41.9% of the time (18 out of 43 games with a set point total).

Cleveland owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-17-0) than it does in away games (8-11-0).

In terms of point totals, the Cavaliers hit the over less often in home games, as they've exceeded the total 10 times in 25 opportunities this season (40%). In away games, they have hit the over 11 times in 19 opportunities (57.9%).

Charlotte has performed better against the spread away (14-10-0) than at home (11-8-0) this year.

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (36.8%, seven of 19) than away (45.8%, 11 of 24).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 29 points, 4.8 boards and 5.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.5 points, 2.1 assists and 5.4 boards.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.5 points, 2.1 assists and 7.9 rebounds.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges gives the Hornets 19.1 points, 6.4 boards and 3.6 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kon Knueppel's numbers on the season are 19 points, 5.3 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He is making 48.8% of his shots from the field and 43.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.4 triples (seventh in league).

Per game, LaMelo Ball gives the Hornets 19.9 points, 5 boards and 7.6 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is making 61.5% of his shots from the floor.

Brandon Miller's numbers on the season are 19.8 points, 4.3 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He is draining 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 treys.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.