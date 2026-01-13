Pelicans vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: ALT, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (9-32) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (26-13) on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 235.5.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -3.5 235.5 -162 +136

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (74.1%)

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have compiled a 23-16-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Pelicans' 41 games this season, they have 22 wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have gone over the total 24 times out of 41 chances this season.

The Pelicans have gone over the point total 53.7% of the time this season (22 of 41 games with a set point total).

Denver has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 10 times in 17 games when playing at home, and it has covered 13 times in 22 games on the road.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in 10 of 17 home games (58.8%). They've fared better on the road, going over the total in 14 of 22 matchups (63.6%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has been better at home (14-9-0) than on the road (8-10-0).

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (14 times out of 23) than on the road (eight of 18) this season.

Nuggets Leaders

Jamal Murray is averaging 25.3 points, 4.7 boards and 7.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Peyton Watson is averaging 13.2 points, 1.8 assists and 5 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 18.4 points, 1.8 assists and 6.1 boards.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Trey Murphy III provides the Pelicans 21.6 points, 6.2 boards and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.2 blocks.

The Pelicans receive 12.8 points per game from Derik Queen, plus 7.4 boards and 4.3 assists.

Jeremiah Fears averages 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

The Pelicans are getting 15.1 points, 5.9 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 22.8 points, 5.7 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He is draining 57.7% of his shots from the floor.

