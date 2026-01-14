Pelicans vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 14

Pelicans vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Wednesday, January 14, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: YES, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The Brooklyn Nets (11-26) are slightly favored (by 2 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (9-33) on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 229.5.

Pelicans vs. Nets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nets -2 229.5 -132 +112

Pelicans vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nets win (58.4%)

Pelicans vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nets are 17-17-3 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have 22 wins against the spread in 42 games this year.

Nets games have gone over the total 15 times out of 42 chances this season.

Pelicans games this season have gone over the total in 23 of 42 opportunities (54.8%).

Brooklyn has done a better job covering the spread in away games (9-6-2) than it has in home games (8-11-1).

When playing at home, the Nets exceed the total 40% of the time (eight of 20 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, going over the total in 41.2% of games (seven of 17).

In 2025-26 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.583, 14-10-0 record) than away (.444, 8-10-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pelicans' games have finished above the over/under at home (62.5%, 15 of 24) than on the road (44.4%, eight of 18).

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 25.9 points, 7.5 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nic Claxton averages 13.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Noah Clowney averages 13.2 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists.

Day'Ron Sharpe is averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Egor Demin is averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 boards and 3.5 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III's numbers on the season are 21.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He is also draining 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 triples.

Derik Queen's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He is making 49.6% of his shots from the floor.

Jeremiah Fears' numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 3.6 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. He is draining 44% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 treys.

The Pelicans are receiving 15.1 points, 5.8 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

The Pelicans receive 22.3 points per game from Zion Williamson, plus 5.7 boards and 3.4 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.