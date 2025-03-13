Pelicans vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

Pelicans vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSFL

The New Orleans Pelicans (18-48) are just 1-point underdogs against the Orlando Magic (30-36) at Smoothie King Center on Thursday, March 13, 2025. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 215.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -1 215.5 -120 +102

Pelicans vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (62.1%)

Pelicans vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have put together a record of 30-36-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 27-38-1 this year.

Games involving the Magic have hit the over 26 times this season.

The Pelicans have hit the over 57.6% of the time this year (38 of 66 games with a set point total).

Orlando has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 18 times in 34 opportunities at home, and it has covered 12 times in 32 opportunities in road games.

In home games, the Magic eclipse the total 38.2% of the time (13 of 34 games). They hit the over more often in road games, eclipsing the total in 40.6% of games (13 of 32).

New Orleans has performed better against the spread at home (18-14-1) than away (9-24-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over 57.6% of the time this year, both at home (19 of 33) and away (19 of 33).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Paolo Banchero's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 6.9 boards and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 44% from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 7.9 points, 2 assists and 7.2 boards.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 7.5 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the field.

Anthony Black is averaging 9 points, 3.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 21.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is also sinking 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per game.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He is making 45% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 treys.

Yves Missi's numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is draining 54.3% of his shots from the floor.

Dejounte Murray's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 6.5 boards and 7.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.3% of his shots from the field and 29.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

The Pelicans are getting 24.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Zion Williamson.

