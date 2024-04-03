Pelicans vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 3

Pelicans vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: BSNO and BSFL

The New Orleans Pelicans (45-30) play the Orlando Magic (44-31) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSFL. The matchup has a point total of 207.5.

Pelicans vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -4.5 -112 -108 207.5 -110 -110 -205 +172

Pelicans vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction:

Pelicans vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Pelicans have put together a record of 41-32-2 against the spread this season.

The Magic have 48 wins against the spread in 75 games this year.

This season, Pelicans games have hit the over 32 times.

Magic games this season have gone over the point total 42.7% of the time (32 out of 75 games with a set point total).

New Orleans sports a worse record against the spread in home games (20-17-0) than it does in away games (21-15-2).

Looking at over/unders, the Pelicans hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 17 times in 37 opportunities this season (45.9%). In away games, they have hit the over 15 times in 38 opportunities (39.5%).

Orlando has been better against the spread at home (26-13-0) than on the road (22-14-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Magic games have gone over 16 of 39 times at home (41%), and 16 of 36 on the road (44.4%).

Pelicans Leaders

Zion Williamson averages 22.9 points, 5.8 boards and 5 assists, shooting 58.3% from the floor (10th in league).

Jonas Valanciunas averages 12.4 points, 9.1 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 55.9% from the floor.

CJ McCollum is averaging 18.8 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 boards.

Herbert Jones averages 11.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 50.6% from the field and 42.5% from beyond the arc (ninth in NBA), with 1.5 made treys per game.

Trey Murphy III averages 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averages 22.3 points, 6.8 boards and 5.3 assists. He is also draining 46.2% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Per game, Franz Wagner gives the Magic 19.6 points, 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Magic receive 11.9 points per game from Cole Anthony, plus 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Jalen Suggs averages 12.4 points, 3.1 boards and 2.7 assists. He is draining 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Moritz Wagner averages 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is making 59.7% of his shots from the field (eighth in NBA).

