Pelicans vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (8-29) are 5-point underdogs as they try to stop a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (22-11) on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The matchup's over/under is set at 236.5.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -5 236.5 -205 +172

Pelicans vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (67.7%)

Pelicans vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have gone 18-14-1 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have 21 wins against the spread in 37 games this year.

Games involving the Lakers have hit the over 21 times out of 37 chances this season.

Pelicans games this season have hit the over on 21 of 37 set point totals (56.8%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in away games (10-7-0) than it has at home (8-7-1).

At home, the Lakers exceed the total 81.2% of the time (13 of 16 games). They've hit the over in 47.1% of road games (eight of 17 contests).

New Orleans has been better against the spread at home (14-8-0) than on the road (7-8-0) this season.

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under 63.6% of the time at home (14 of 22), and 46.7% of the time on the road (seven of 15).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 33.7 points, 8.1 boards and 8.7 assists.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Jake Laravia is averaging 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 21.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 51.1% from the field and 30.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Marcus Smart is averaging 9.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 boards.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Trey Murphy III gets the Pelicans 20.7 points, 6.1 boards and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.2 blocks.

Derik Queen's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is sinking 49.9% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Saddiq Bey provides the Pelicans 15.1 points, 5.9 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Pelicans receive 14.5 points per game from Jeremiah Fears, plus 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

The Pelicans are getting 22.8 points, 5.9 boards and 3.2 assists per game from Zion Williamson.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.