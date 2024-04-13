Pelicans vs. Lakers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 14

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: BSNO, SportsNet LA, and ESPN

The Los Angeles Lakers (46-35) are just 2-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a four-game road win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (49-32) on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 3:30 PM ET on BSNO, SportsNet LA, and ESPN. The point total in the matchup is 231.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -2 -110 -110 231 -110 -110 -124 +106

Pelicans vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pelicans win (77.4%)

Pelicans vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Pelicans have covered the spread 44 times in 81 games with a set spread.

The Lakers are 37-43-1 against the spread this year.

This season, 36 of the Pelicans' games have gone over the point total.

Lakers games this year have gone over the total in 46 of 81 opportunities (56.8%).

In home games, New Orleans has a worse record against the spread (20-19-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (24-16-2).

The Pelicans have exceeded the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 19 of 39 home matchups (48.7%). In away games, they have hit the over in 17 of 42 games (40.5%).

Los Angeles has been better against the spread at home (20-22-0) than away (17-21-1) this season.

Lakers games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (21 times out of 42) than away (25 of 39) this season.

Pelicans Leaders

Zion Williamson averages 22.9 points, 5.7 boards and 5 assists, shooting 57.5% from the floor.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

CJ McCollum averages 20 points, 4.3 boards and 4.6 assists, shooting 45.8% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc (sixth in league), with 3.6 made 3-pointers per contest (third in NBA).

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 12.3 points, 2.1 assists and 8.9 rebounds.

Herbert Jones is averaging 11 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals (seventh in league) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Lakers Leaders

Per game, Anthony Davis gives the Lakers 24.9 points, 12.7 boards and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 2.4 blocks (second in NBA).

The Lakers receive 25.5 points per game from LeBron James, plus 7.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

Austin Reaves averages 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He is making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. He is draining 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 treys.

The Lakers are getting 10.5 points, 2.7 boards and 4.7 assists per game from Spencer Dinwiddie.

