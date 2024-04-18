Pelicans vs. Kings NBA Play-In Tournament Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 19

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Friday, April 19, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: TNT and truTV

The New Orleans Pelicans (49-33) are only 1-point favorites as they try to end a six-game home losing streak when they take on the Sacramento Kings (46-36) on Friday, April 19, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and truTV. The over/under is 211 in the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -1 -108 -112 211 -110 -110 -118 +100

Pelicans vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pelicans win (67.2%)

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Pelicans have covered the spread 44 times in 82 games with a set spread.

The Kings have played 82 games, with 42 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Pelicans have hit the over 37 times this season.

Kings games this year have hit the over on 37 of 82 set point totals (45.1%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has fared worse at home, covering 20 times in 40 home games, and 24 times in 42 road games.

The Pelicans have eclipsed the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 20 of 40 home matchups (50%). In road games, they have hit the over in 17 of 42 games (40.5%).

This season, Sacramento is 18-23-0 at home against the spread (.439 winning percentage). Away, it is 24-17-0 ATS (.585).

In terms of the over/under, Kings games have gone over more often at home (22 of 41, 53.7%) than on the road (15 of 41, 36.6%).

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram averages 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

CJ McCollum is averaging 20 points, 4.3 boards and 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 12.2 points, 8.8 boards and 2.1 assists.

Herbert Jones is averaging 11 points, 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists.

Trey Murphy III is averaging 14.8 points, 2.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Kings.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 26.6 points, 4.6 boards and 5.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.5% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 treys.

Per game, Keegan Murray provides the Kings 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

The Kings get 12.2 points per game from Harrison Barnes, plus 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Kevin Huerter averages 10.2 points, 3.5 boards and 2.6 assists. He is making 44.3% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

