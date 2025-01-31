Pelicans vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 31

Pelicans vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and NBCS-BOS

The New Orleans Pelicans (12-36) are heavy underdogs (+11) as they attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics (33-15) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 31, 2025 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs on Gulf Coast Sports and NBCS-BOS. The over/under for the matchup is set at 231.5.

Pelicans vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -11 231.5 -521 +400

Pelicans vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (79.5%)

Pelicans vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 20-27-1 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have played 48 games, with 19 wins against the spread.

Celtics games have gone over the total 21 times this season.

Pelicans games this season have hit the over on 27 of 48 set point totals (56.2%).

Against the spread, Boston has played worse at home, covering nine times in 25 home games, and 11 times in 23 road games.

The Celtics have gone over the total in a higher percentage of games at home (56%) than games on the road (30.4%).

New Orleans has been better against the spread at home (12-12-1) than away (7-16-0) this season.

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under more often at home (16 times out of 25) than on the road (11 of 23) this year.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.7 points, 5.4 assists and 9 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 23.2 points, 6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Derrick White is averaging 16.1 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14 points, 3.5 assists and 3.6 boards.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 11.3 points, 3.7 assists and 4.4 boards.

Pelicans Leaders

CJ McCollum is averaging 22 points, 3.7 boards and 3.9 assists for the Pelicans.

Per game, Dejounte Murray gives the Pelicans 17.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists. He also averages 2.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Trey Murphy III gives the Pelicans 21.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Yves Missi averages 8.8 points, 8 boards and 1.4 assists. He is making 55.8% of his shots from the field.

The Pelicans are getting 6 points, 3.5 boards and 0.8 assists per game from Javonte Green.

