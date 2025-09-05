FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Patriots vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The New England Patriots are among the NFL squads in action on Sunday, versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Patriots vs Raiders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Patriots win (58.7%)

Patriots vs Raiders Point Spread

The Patriots are 2.5-point favorites against the Raiders. The Patriots are -112 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -108 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Patriots vs Raiders Over/Under

An over/under of 43.5 has been set for Patriots-Raiders on Sept. 7, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Patriots vs Raiders Moneyline

The Patriots vs Raiders moneyline has New England as a -134 favorite, while Las Vegas is a +114 underdog on the road.

Patriots vs Raiders Betting Trends

  • The Patriots had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
  • Out of 17 New England games last year, 11 hit the over.
  • The Raiders' record against the spread last year was 7-10-0.
  • Las Vegas' ATS record as an underdog of 2.5 points or more was 5-9 last year.
  • Last season, nine of the Raiders' 17 games went over the point total.

Check out even more in-depth Patriots vs. Raiders analysis on FanDuel Research.

Patriots vs Raiders Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: NE: (-134) | LV: (+114)
  • Spread: NE: -2.5 (-112) | LV: +2.5 (-108)
  • Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

