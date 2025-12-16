Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking at a matchup against the 25th-ranked pass defense in the league (233 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tennessee Titans, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Mahomes' next game against the Titans, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Patrick Mahomes Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.9

16.9 Projected Passing Yards: 242.37

242.37 Projected Passing TDs: 1.22

1.22 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.23

27.23 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes Fantasy Performance

Mahomes has been one of the best players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking second with 20.3 fantasy points per game (284.7 total points). He is second in fantasy points among all players.

Through his last three games, Mahomes has connected on 53-of-95 passes for 610 yards, with four passing touchdowns and four interceptions, resulting in 47.8 total fantasy points (15.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 104 rushing yards on 12 attempts with one TD.

Mahomes has compiled 78.2 fantasy points (15.6 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 111-of-186 throws for 1,238 yards, with five touchdowns and six interceptions. He's added 137 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The high point of Mahomes' fantasy season was a Week 6 outburst against the Detroit Lions, a matchup in which he put up 31.5 fantasy points (10 carries, 32 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Patrick Mahomes' matchup against the Houston Texans in Week 14 was his worst of the season, as he put up 5.3 fantasy points. He threw for 160 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw three picks on the day.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has given up over 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Titans this year.

A total of nine players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have given up at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this season.

Tennessee has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed a touchdown catch by 23 players this year.

Tennessee has given up two or more receiving TDs to only two players this season.

The Titans have allowed just two players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Tennessee has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players this season.

Only two players have run for more than one TD against the Titans this season.

