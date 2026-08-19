Patrick Mahomes 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes was 11th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 284.7. Going into 2026, he is the 14th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Patrick Mahomes Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Mahomes' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 284.7 2 2 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 262.0 15 15

Patrick Mahomes 2025 Game-by-Game

Mahomes picked up 31.5 fantasy points -- 22-of-30 (73.3%), 257 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 32 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Chargers 26.0 24-for-39 258 1 0 1 Week 2 Eagles 22.1 16-for-29 187 1 1 1 Week 3 @Giants 13.2 22-for-37 224 1 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 27.3 25-for-37 270 4 0 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 26.7 29-for-41 318 1 1 1 Week 6 Lions 31.5 22-for-30 257 3 0 1 Week 7 Raiders 26.2 26-for-35 286 3 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Receiving Corps

Mahomes recorded 3,587 passing yards (256.2 per game) with a 62.7% completion percentage last year (315-of-502), while throwing for 22 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Here's a glance at how several of Mahomes' possible targets for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Travis Kelce 108 76 851 5 11 Rashee Rice 78 53 571 5 18 Xavier Worthy 73 42 532 1 6

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