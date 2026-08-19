Patrick Mahomes 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes was 11th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 284.7. Going into 2026, he is the 14th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
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Patrick Mahomes Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Mahomes' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|284.7
|2
|2
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|262.0
|15
|15
Patrick Mahomes 2025 Game-by-Game
Mahomes picked up 31.5 fantasy points -- 22-of-30 (73.3%), 257 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 32 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|26.0
|24-for-39
|258
|1
|0
|1
|Week 2
|Eagles
|22.1
|16-for-29
|187
|1
|1
|1
|Week 3
|@Giants
|13.2
|22-for-37
|224
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|27.3
|25-for-37
|270
|4
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Jaguars
|26.7
|29-for-41
|318
|1
|1
|1
|Week 6
|Lions
|31.5
|22-for-30
|257
|3
|0
|1
|Week 7
|Raiders
|26.2
|26-for-35
|286
|3
|0
|0
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Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Receiving Corps
Mahomes recorded 3,587 passing yards (256.2 per game) with a 62.7% completion percentage last year (315-of-502), while throwing for 22 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Here's a glance at how several of Mahomes' possible targets for the upcoming season performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Travis Kelce
|108
|76
|851
|5
|11
|Rashee Rice
|78
|53
|571
|5
|18
|Xavier Worthy
|73
|42
|532
|1
|6
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