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Patrick Mahomes 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Patrick Mahomes 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes was 11th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 284.7. Going into 2026, he is the 14th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Patrick Mahomes Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Mahomes' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points284.722
2026 Projected Fantasy Points262.01515

Patrick Mahomes 2025 Game-by-Game

Mahomes picked up 31.5 fantasy points -- 22-of-30 (73.3%), 257 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 32 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Chargers26.024-for-39258101
Week 2Eagles22.116-for-29187111
Week 3@Giants13.222-for-37224100
Week 4Ravens27.325-for-37270400
Week 5@Jaguars26.729-for-41318111
Week 6Lions31.522-for-30257301
Week 7Raiders26.226-for-35286300

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Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Receiving Corps

Mahomes recorded 3,587 passing yards (256.2 per game) with a 62.7% completion percentage last year (315-of-502), while throwing for 22 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Here's a glance at how several of Mahomes' possible targets for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Travis Kelce10876851511
Rashee Rice7853571518
Xavier Worthy734253216

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Want more data and analysis on Patrick Mahomes? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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