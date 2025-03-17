Parlay Your College Basketball Bracket at FanDuel: Combine Picks for Every Round

Only FanDuel lets you parlay picks across multiple rounds!

Think your team will take their region? Now you can stack that with your picks for every round—all in one bet.

Enjoy more control this tournament and build your perfect parlay today!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino).