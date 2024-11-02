Panthers vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Florida Panthers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Panthers Game Info

Dallas Stars (7-3) vs. Florida Panthers (8-3-1)

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Nokia Arena -- Tampere, Finland

Nokia Arena -- Tampere, Finland Coverage: NHL Network

Stars vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-115) Panthers (-104) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Stars vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (52.5%)

Stars vs Panthers Puck Line

The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Stars. The Panthers are +210 to cover the spread, while the Stars are -265 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Stars vs Panthers Over/Under

The Stars-Panthers game on November 2 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Stars vs Panthers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Panthers reveal Dallas as the favorite (-115) and Florida as the underdog (-104) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!