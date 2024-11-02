Panthers vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Florida Panthers.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Panthers Game Info
- Dallas Stars (7-3) vs. Florida Panthers (8-3-1)
- Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Nokia Arena -- Tampere, Finland
- Coverage: NHL Network
Stars vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-115)
|Panthers (-104)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Stars vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (52.5%)
Stars vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Stars. The Panthers are +210 to cover the spread, while the Stars are -265 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Stars vs Panthers Over/Under
- The Stars-Panthers game on November 2 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -105 and the under is -115.
Stars vs Panthers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Panthers reveal Dallas as the favorite (-115) and Florida as the underdog (-104) despite being the home team.