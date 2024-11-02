menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

Horse Racing iconHorse Racing

Explore Horse Racing

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Panthers vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Panthers vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Florida Panthers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Panthers Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (7-3) vs. Florida Panthers (8-3-1)
  • Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Nokia Arena -- Tampere, Finland
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Stars vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-115)Panthers (-104)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Stars vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (52.5%)

Stars vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Stars. The Panthers are +210 to cover the spread, while the Stars are -265 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Stars vs Panthers Over/Under

  • The Stars-Panthers game on November 2 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Stars vs Panthers Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Panthers reveal Dallas as the favorite (-115) and Florida as the underdog (-104) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup