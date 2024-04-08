Panthers vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9
The Florida Panthers are among the NHL teams playing on Tuesday, up against the Ottawa Senators.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Senators Game Info
- Florida Panthers (48-24-6) vs. Ottawa Senators (34-39-4)
- Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+ and BSFL
Panthers vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Panthers (-245)
|Senators (+198)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (75.4%)
Panthers vs Senators Spread
- The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Panthers. The Senators are -128 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +106.
Panthers vs Senators Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Panthers-Senators on April 9, with the over at +106 and the under at -130.
Panthers vs Senators Moneyline
- The Panthers vs Senators moneyline has Florida as a -245 favorite, while Ottawa is a +198 underdog on the road.