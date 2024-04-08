Panthers vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

The Florida Panthers are among the NHL teams playing on Tuesday, up against the Ottawa Senators.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Senators Game Info

Florida Panthers (48-24-6) vs. Ottawa Senators (34-39-4)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+ and BSFL

Panthers vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-245) Senators (+198) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (75.4%)

Panthers vs Senators Spread

The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Panthers. The Senators are -128 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +106.

Panthers vs Senators Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Panthers-Senators on April 9, with the over at +106 and the under at -130.

Panthers vs Senators Moneyline