NHL

Panthers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Data Skrive
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Panthers vs Sabres Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (50-24-6) vs. Buffalo Sabres (38-37-5)
  • Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSFL

Panthers vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Panthers (-220)Sabres (+180)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (61.5%)

Panthers vs Sabres Spread

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -146 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +122.

Panthers vs Sabres Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Sabres on April 13, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Panthers vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Buffalo is a +180 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -220 favorite at home.

