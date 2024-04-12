Panthers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Buffalo Sabres.

Panthers vs Sabres Game Info

Florida Panthers (50-24-6) vs. Buffalo Sabres (38-37-5)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSFL

Panthers vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-220) Sabres (+180) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (61.5%)

Panthers vs Sabres Spread

The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -146 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +122.

Panthers vs Sabres Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Sabres on April 13, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Panthers vs Sabres Moneyline