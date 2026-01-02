Panthers vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2

In NHL action on Friday, the Florida Panthers take on the New York Rangers.

Panthers vs Rangers Game Info

Florida Panthers (21-15-3) vs. New York Rangers (19-18-5)

Date: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday, January 2, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: TNT

Panthers vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-146) Rangers (+122) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (53.4%)

Panthers vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Rangers are -215 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +172.

Panthers vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers versus Rangers matchup on Jan. 2 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Rangers Moneyline

New York is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -146 favorite at home.

