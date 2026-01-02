FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Panthers vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Panthers vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2

In NHL action on Friday, the Florida Panthers take on the New York Rangers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Panthers vs Rangers Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (21-15-3) vs. New York Rangers (19-18-5)
  • Date: Friday, January 2, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
  • Coverage: TNT

Panthers vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-146)Rangers (+122)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Panthers win (53.4%)

Panthers vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Rangers are -215 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +172.

Panthers vs Rangers Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Panthers versus Rangers matchup on Jan. 2 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Rangers Moneyline

  • New York is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -146 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup