Panthers vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2
In NHL action on Friday, the Florida Panthers take on the New York Rangers.
Panthers vs Rangers Game Info
- Florida Panthers (21-15-3) vs. New York Rangers (19-18-5)
- Date: Friday, January 2, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: TNT
Panthers vs Rangers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-146)
|Rangers (+122)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Panthers win (53.4%)
Panthers vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Rangers are -215 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +172.
Panthers vs Rangers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Panthers versus Rangers matchup on Jan. 2 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.
Panthers vs Rangers Moneyline
- New York is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -146 favorite at home.