Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16
The Florida Panthers are among the NHL teams playing on Tuesday, up against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Florida Panthers (51-24-6) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-24-10)
- Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Panthers (-161)
|Maple Leafs (+134)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (58.1%)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Spread
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +152 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -184.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- The over/under for the Panthers versus Maple Leafs game on April 16 has been set at 6.5, with -102 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Toronto is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -161 favorite at home.