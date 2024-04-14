Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

The Florida Panthers are among the NHL teams playing on Tuesday, up against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Florida Panthers (51-24-6) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-24-10)

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-161) Maple Leafs (+134) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (58.1%)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Spread

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +152 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -184.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers versus Maple Leafs game on April 16 has been set at 6.5, with -102 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline