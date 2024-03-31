Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

The Florida Panthers versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Florida Panthers (47-22-5) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (42-22-9)

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+ and BSFL

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-137) Maple Leafs (+114) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (52.2%)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Spread

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Toronto, the underdog, is -215.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

Panthers versus Maple Leafs on April 1 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline