Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1
Data Skrive
The Florida Panthers versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is on the NHL schedule for Monday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Florida Panthers (47-22-5) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (42-22-9)
- Date: Monday, April 1, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+ and BSFL
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Panthers (-137)
|Maple Leafs (+114)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (52.2%)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Spread
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Toronto, the underdog, is -215.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- Panthers versus Maple Leafs on April 1 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Maple Leafs, Florida is the favorite at -137, and Toronto is +114 playing at home.