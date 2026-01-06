NHL
Panthers vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6
The Florida Panthers versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Florida Panthers (22-16-3) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (19-15-7)
- Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: TNT
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-132)
|Maple Leafs (+110)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (57.5%)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +186 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -230.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- The over/under for the Panthers versus Maple Leafs game on Jan. 6 has been set at 5.5, with -142 odds on the over and +116 odds on the under.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- The Panthers vs Maple Leafs moneyline has Florida as a -132 favorite, while Toronto is a +110 underdog at home.