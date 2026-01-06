Panthers vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

The Florida Panthers versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Florida Panthers (22-16-3) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (19-15-7)

Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: TNT

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-132) Maple Leafs (+110) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (57.5%)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +186 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -230.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers versus Maple Leafs game on Jan. 6 has been set at 5.5, with -142 odds on the over and +116 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

The Panthers vs Maple Leafs moneyline has Florida as a -132 favorite, while Toronto is a +110 underdog at home.

