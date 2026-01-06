FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Panthers vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Panthers vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

The Florida Panthers versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (22-16-3) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (19-15-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: TNT

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-132)Maple Leafs (+110)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (57.5%)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +186 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -230.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Panthers versus Maple Leafs game on Jan. 6 has been set at 5.5, with -142 odds on the over and +116 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • The Panthers vs Maple Leafs moneyline has Florida as a -132 favorite, while Toronto is a +110 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup