NHL
Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23
The Florida Panthers versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is on the NHL schedule for Monday.
Panthers vs Lightning Game Info
- Florida Panthers (22-11-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (18-11-2)
- Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Lightning Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-154)
|Lightning (+128)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (60.3%)
Panthers vs Lightning Puck Line
- The Lightning are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Lightning are -188 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +152.
Panthers vs Lightning Over/Under
- Panthers versus Lightning, on December 23, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.
Panthers vs Lightning Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Lightning, Florida is the favorite at -154, and Tampa Bay is +128 playing on the road.