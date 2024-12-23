Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

The Florida Panthers versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Lightning Game Info

Florida Panthers (22-11-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (18-11-2)

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-154) Lightning (+128) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (60.3%)

Panthers vs Lightning Puck Line

The Lightning are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Lightning are -188 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +152.

Panthers vs Lightning Over/Under

Panthers versus Lightning, on December 23, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Panthers vs Lightning Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Lightning, Florida is the favorite at -154, and Tampa Bay is +128 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!