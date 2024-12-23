FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

The Florida Panthers versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Lightning Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (22-11-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (18-11-2)
  • Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-154)Lightning (+128)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (60.3%)

Panthers vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Lightning are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Lightning are -188 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +152.

Panthers vs Lightning Over/Under

  • Panthers versus Lightning, on December 23, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Panthers vs Lightning Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Lightning, Florida is the favorite at -154, and Tampa Bay is +128 playing on the road.

