Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

NHL action on Monday includes the Florida Panthers playing the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Panthers vs Lightning Game Info

Florida Panthers (52-24-6) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (45-29-8)

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Monday, April 29, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN, BSFL, and BSSUN

Panthers vs Lightning Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-184) Lightning (+150) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (61.8%)

Panthers vs Lightning Spread

The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-167 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +138.

Panthers vs Lightning Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers versus Lightning matchup on April 29 has been set at 6.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Lightning Moneyline