Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
NHL action on Monday includes the Florida Panthers playing the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Panthers vs Lightning Game Info
- Florida Panthers (52-24-6) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (45-29-8)
- Date: Monday, April 29, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN, BSFL, and BSSUN
Panthers vs Lightning Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Panthers (-184)
|Lightning (+150)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (61.8%)
Panthers vs Lightning Spread
- The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-167 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +138.
Panthers vs Lightning Over/Under
- The over/under for the Panthers versus Lightning matchup on April 29 has been set at 6.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.
Panthers vs Lightning Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Lightning, Florida is the favorite at -184, and Tampa Bay is +150 playing on the road.