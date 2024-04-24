Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers.
Lightning vs Panthers Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (45-29-8) vs. Florida Panthers (52-24-6)
- Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: TBS, SportsNet, TVAS, Max, BSSUN, BSFL, and BSFLX
Lightning vs Panthers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Lightning (-114)
|Panthers (-105)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Lightning win (53.4%)
Lightning vs Panthers Spread
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals against the Panthers. The Lightning are +210 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -260.
Lightning vs Panthers Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Panthers on April 25, with the over being +106 and the under -130.
Lightning vs Panthers Moneyline
- Florida is a -105 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -114 favorite at home.