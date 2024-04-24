Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers.

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers.

Lightning vs Panthers Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (45-29-8) vs. Florida Panthers (52-24-6)

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Thursday, April 25, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: TBS, SportsNet, TVAS, Max, BSSUN, BSFL, and BSFLX

Lightning vs Panthers Odds

Lightning vs Panthers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-114) Panthers (-105) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Lightning vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (53.4%)

Lightning vs Panthers Spread

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals against the Panthers. The Lightning are +210 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -260.

Lightning vs Panthers Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Panthers on April 25, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Lightning vs Panthers Moneyline