menu item
FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Kentucky Derby iconKentucky Derby

Explore Kentucky Derby

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

More

More

Logo
NHL

Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Panthers Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (45-29-8) vs. Florida Panthers (52-24-6)
  • Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: TBS, SportsNet, TVAS, Max, BSSUN, BSFL, and BSFLX

Lightning vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Lightning (-114)Panthers (-105)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (53.4%)

Lightning vs Panthers Spread

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals against the Panthers. The Lightning are +210 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -260.

Lightning vs Panthers Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Panthers on April 25, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Lightning vs Panthers Moneyline

  • Florida is a -105 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -114 favorite at home.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!