Clippers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 14

Clippers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Wednesday, January 14, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: MNMT and FDSSC

The Washington Wizards (10-28) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (16-23) at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at Intuit Dome. The game airs on MNMT and FDSSC. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Clippers vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -11.5 223.5 -549 +410

Clippers vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (83%)

Clippers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Clippers are 18-21-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have 15 wins against the spread in 38 games this season.

Games involving the Clippers have hit the over 21 times out of 38 chances this season.

Wizards games this year have hit the over on 19 of 38 set point totals (50%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (10-10-0) than it has at home (8-11-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Clippers hit the over less often at home, as they've gone over the total 10 times in 19 opportunities this season (52.6%). On the road, they have hit the over 11 times in 20 opportunities (55%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.421, 8-11-0 record) than away (.368, 7-12-0).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under 57.9% of the time at home (11 of 19), and 42.1% of the time away (eight of 19).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 25.8 points, 8 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 28.1 points, 6.4 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 2.2 steals (first in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 14.8 points, 10.7 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 60.6% from the field (seventh in NBA).

John Collins is averaging 13.1 points, 0.8 assists and 5 rebounds.

Kris Dunn averages 8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr is averaging 17.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Wizards.

Per game, Kyshawn George provides the Wizards 14.7 points, 5.5 boards and 4.9 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocks.

The Wizards get 9.5 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Marvin Bagley III's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is draining 62.4% of his shots from the field.

Justin Champagnie's numbers on the season are 6.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He is draining 49.2% of his shots from the field.

