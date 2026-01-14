76ers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 14

76ers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Wednesday, January 14, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN, FDSOH, and NBCS-PH

A pair of the league's top scorers face off when Tyrese Maxey (third, 30.9 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (22-16) host Donovan Mitchell (fifth, 29.5 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-19) on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, FDSOH, and NBCS-PH. The 76ers are 1-point favorites. The over/under is 238.5 in the matchup.

76ers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -1 238.5 -108 -108

76ers vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (53.2%)

76ers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The 76ers have compiled a 21-16-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Cavaliers are 14-27-0 this season.

This season, 76ers games have hit the over 20 times out of 41 chances.

Cavaliers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%).

Philadelphia has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered eight times in 19 games at home, and it has covered 13 times in 19 games on the road.

In home games, the 76ers go over the total 52.6% of the time (10 of 19 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of games on the road (10 of 19 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Cleveland has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 8-16-0 record) than on the road (.353, 6-11-0).

In terms of the over/under, Cavaliers games have finished over less frequently at home (nine of 24, 37.5%) than away (10 of 17, 58.8%).

76ers Leaders

Maxey is averaging 30.9 points, 4.4 boards and 6.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (third in NBA) and 0.9 blocked shots.

VJ Edgecombe averages 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Quentin Grimes averages 14.2 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Joel Embiid's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 7.1 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field and 22.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Andre Drummond is averaging 7 points, 8.8 boards and 0.8 assists.

Cavaliers Leaders

Mitchell's numbers on the season are 29.5 points, 4.7 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. He is also draining 49.2% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.9 triples (second in NBA).

The Cavaliers get 17.9 points per game from Evan Mobley, plus 8.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

The Cavaliers are getting 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Jaylon Tyson.

Per game, Jarrett Allen provides the Cavaliers 13.7 points, 8 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

De'Andre Hunter averages 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is draining 42.5% of his shots from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

