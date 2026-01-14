Kings vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 14

Kings vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Wednesday, January 14, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and MSG 2

The Sacramento Kings (10-30) are big, 11.5-point underdogs against the New York Knicks (25-14) at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The game begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCS-CA and MSG 2. The over/under in the matchup is set at 231.5.

Kings vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -11.5 231.5 -500 +385

Kings vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (75.1%)

Kings vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 19 times in 39 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Kings are 14-24-2 this season.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 22 times out of 40 chances this season.

Kings games this season have eclipsed the over/under 45% of the time (18 out of 40 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, New York owns a better record against the spread (14-6-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (5-13-1).

The Knicks have eclipsed the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 12 of 20 home matchups (60%). In away games, they have hit the over in 10 of 19 games (52.6%).

Against the spread, Sacramento has an identical winning percentage (.350) at home (7-12-1 record) and away (7-12-1).

Kings games have gone above the over/under less often at home (eight times out of 20) than away (10 of 20) this season.

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson is averaging 28.9 points, 3.3 boards and 6.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 21.2 points, 11.4 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Mikal Bridges averages 15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 49.6% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

OG Anunoby is averaging 15.6 points, 5.6 boards and 2.1 assists.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook averages 14.7 points, 6.5 boards and 6.9 assists. He is also draining 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

DeMar DeRozan averages 19 points, 3.3 boards and 3.9 assists. He is also sinking 51% of his shots from the field.

The Kings are receiving 19.9 points, 3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

Maxime Raynaud's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 6.5 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. He is draining 56.1% of his shots from the field.

The Kings get 11.9 points per game from Malik Monk, plus 2 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.