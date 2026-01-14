Pacers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 14

Pacers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Wednesday, January 14, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and TSN

The Indiana Pacers (9-31) are 2.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (24-17) on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSIN and TSN. The over/under is set at 223.5 in the matchup.

Pacers vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -2.5 223.5 -142 +120

Pacers vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (58.1%)

Pacers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors have put together a 20-21-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pacers are 21-19-0 this season.

This season, 16 of the Raptors' games have gone over the point total out of 40 chances.

Pacers games this year have hit the over on 15 of 40 set point totals (37.5%).

Against the spread, Toronto has played worse at home, covering nine times in 22 home games, and 11 times in 19 road games.

The Raptors have gone over the over/under in nine of 22 home games (40.9%), compared to seven of 19 road games (36.8%).

Indiana has been better against the spread at home (13-9-0) than away (8-10-0) this year.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pacers' games have finished above the over/under at home (40.9%, nine of 22) than away (33.3%, six of 18).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 50% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Brandon Ingram averages 21.7 points, 6 boards and 3.7 assists.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 4.2 boards and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.3 points, 1.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Jamal Shead's numbers on the season are 7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest, shooting 37% from the field and 32.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Pacers Leaders

Per game, Pascal Siakam gets the Pacers 23.5 points, 6.8 boards and 3.8 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Pacers are getting 17.5 points, 2.6 boards and 7.1 assists per game from Andrew Nembhard.

The Pacers receive 8.4 points per game from Jay Huff, plus 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Jarace Walker averages 9 points, 4.4 boards and 1.9 assists. He is making 36.5% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

The Pacers are receiving 10 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from T.J. McConnell.

