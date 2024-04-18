Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

The Florida Panthers versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Lightning Game Info

Florida Panthers (52-24-6) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (45-29-8)

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, BSSUN, and BSFL

Panthers vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-182) Lightning (+150) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (61.6%)

Panthers vs Lightning Spread

The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are -189 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +155.

Panthers vs Lightning Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Lightning on April 21, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Panthers vs Lightning Moneyline