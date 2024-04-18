Panthers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
The Florida Panthers versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Panthers vs Lightning Game Info
- Florida Panthers (52-24-6) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (45-29-8)
- Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, BSSUN, and BSFL
Panthers vs Lightning Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Panthers (-182)
|Lightning (+150)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (61.6%)
Panthers vs Lightning Spread
- The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are -189 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +155.
Panthers vs Lightning Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Lightning on April 21, with the over being -120 and the under -102.
Panthers vs Lightning Moneyline
- The Panthers vs Lightning moneyline has Florida as a -182 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +150 underdog on the road.