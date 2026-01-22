NHL
Panthers vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22
The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Winnipeg Jets.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Panthers vs Jets Game Info
- Florida Panthers (25-20-3) vs. Winnipeg Jets (20-23-6)
- Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-113)
|Jets (-106)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Jets win (59%)
Panthers vs Jets Puck Line
- The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Panthers. The Jets are -245 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +194.
Panthers vs Jets Over/Under
- Panthers versus Jets on Jan. 22 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.
Panthers vs Jets Moneyline
- Florida is a -113 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -106 underdog at home.