    Panthers vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22

    Data Skrive

    The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Winnipeg Jets.

    Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

    Panthers vs Jets Game Info

    • Florida Panthers (25-20-3) vs. Winnipeg Jets (20-23-6)
    • Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026
    • Time: 8 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Panthers vs Jets Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Panthers (-113)Jets (-106)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

    Panthers vs Jets Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Jets win (59%)

    Panthers vs Jets Puck Line

    • The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Panthers. The Jets are -245 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +194.

    Panthers vs Jets Over/Under

    • Panthers versus Jets on Jan. 22 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

    Panthers vs Jets Moneyline

    • Florida is a -113 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -106 underdog at home.

