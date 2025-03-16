NHL
Panthers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16
Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the New York Islanders.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Islanders Game Info
- Florida Panthers (41-23-3) vs. New York Islanders (29-28-8)
- Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-152)
|Islanders (+126)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (60.6%)
Panthers vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are -205 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +164.
Panthers vs Islanders Over/Under
- The Panthers-Islanders game on March 16 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +102.
Panthers vs Islanders Moneyline
- The Panthers vs Islanders moneyline has Florida as a -152 favorite, while New York is a +126 underdog at home.