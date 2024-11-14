Panthers vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 14
NHL action on Thursday includes the Florida Panthers playing the New Jersey Devils.
Panthers vs Devils Game Info
- Florida Panthers (11-4-1) vs. New Jersey Devils (11-6-2)
- Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Devils Odds
Panthers vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (55.9%)
Panthers vs Devils Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this game.
Panthers vs Devils Over/Under
- The over/under for the Panthers vs Devils November 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Panthers vs Devils Moneyline
- Florida is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +116 underdog on the road.