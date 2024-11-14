menu item
NHL

Panthers vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Thursday includes the Florida Panthers playing the New Jersey Devils.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Panthers vs Devils Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (11-4-1) vs. New Jersey Devils (11-6-2)
  • Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Devils Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Panthers (-140)Devils (+116)-

Panthers vs Devils Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (55.9%)

Panthers vs Devils Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this game.

Panthers vs Devils Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Panthers vs Devils November 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Panthers vs Devils Moneyline

  • Florida is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +116 underdog on the road.

