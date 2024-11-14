Panthers vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 14

NHL action on Thursday includes the Florida Panthers playing the New Jersey Devils.

Panthers vs Devils Game Info

Florida Panthers (11-4-1) vs. New Jersey Devils (11-6-2)

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Thursday, November 14, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Devils Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-140) Devils (+116) -

Panthers vs Devils Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (55.9%)

Panthers vs Devils Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this game.

Panthers vs Devils Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers vs Devils November 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Panthers vs Devils Moneyline

Florida is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +116 underdog on the road.

