Alabama vs Tennessee College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

The Tennessee Volunteers (12-6, 2-3 SEC) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-5, 3-2 SEC) on January 24, 2026.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Tennessee Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (67.4%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Saturday's Alabama-Tennessee spread (Alabama -5.5) or total (168.5 points).

Alabama vs. Tennessee: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has compiled an 8-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Tennessee has covered seven times in 18 games with a spread this year.

Alabama covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 40% of the time. That's more often than Tennessee covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

In home games, the Crimson Tide sport a worse record against the spread (3-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (2-2-0).

The Volunteers were better against the spread at home (9-8-0) than on the road (5-6-0) last year.

Alabama has posted two wins against the spread in conference action this season.

Tennessee has won once against the spread in SEC action this season.

Alabama vs. Tennessee: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 11 games this year and has walked away with the win nine times (81.8%) in those games.

This season, the Crimson Tide have been victorious seven times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -240 or better on the moneyline.

Tennessee has been the moneyline underdog three total times this season. Tennessee has gone 1-2 in those games.

The Volunteers have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +195 or longer.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 70.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama outscores opponents by 10.5 points per game (scoring 93.1 per game to rank third in college basketball while allowing 82.6 per outing to rank 345th in college basketball) and has a +190 scoring differential overall.

Labaron Philon is ninth in the nation with a team-leading 22.0 points per game.

Tennessee is outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game, with a +245 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.4 points per game (73rd in college basketball) and allows 68.8 per contest (63rd in college basketball).

Ja'Kobi Gillespie is 63rd in college basketball with a team-leading 18.6 points per game.

The Crimson Tide come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.1 boards. They are grabbing 38.9 rebounds per game (ninth in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 36.8 per outing.

Amari Allen is 90th in college basketball play with 7.8 rebounds per game to lead the Crimson Tide.

The 39.9 rebounds per game the Volunteers accumulate rank third in the nation, 13.8 more than the 26.1 their opponents record.

Jaylen Carey paces the team with 6.4 rebounds per game (237th in college basketball).

Alabama scores 106.0 points per 100 possessions (32nd in college basketball), while giving up 94.0 points per 100 possessions (195th in college basketball).

The Volunteers' 101.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 99th in college basketball, and the 84.8 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 23rd in college basketball.

