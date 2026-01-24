Kansas vs Kansas State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

The Kansas Jayhawks (14-5, 4-2 Big 12) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (10-9, 1-5 Big 12) on January 24, 2026 at Bramlage Coliseum.

Kansas vs. Kansas State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Arena: Bramlage Coliseum

Kansas vs. Kansas State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (64.9%)

Before making a wager on Saturday's Kansas-Kansas State spread (Kansas -4.5) or over/under (160.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Kansas vs. Kansas State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has covered 12 times in 19 chances against the spread this season.

Kansas State is 7-12-0 ATS this season.

Kansas (8-3) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (72.7%) than Kansas State (1-3) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (25%).

The Jayhawks have done a better job covering the spread in home games (6-3-0) than they have in road games (2-3-0).

This year, the Wildcats are 3-9-0 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). On the road, they are 2-3-0 ATS (.400).

Against the spread, in conference play, Kansas is 3-3-0 this season.

Kansas State has posted one Big 12 win against the spread this season.

Kansas vs. Kansas State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has won in 10, or 83.3%, of the 12 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Jayhawks have not lost in nine games this year when favored by -230 or better on the moneyline.

Kansas State has been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. Kansas State has gone 2-6 in those games.

The Wildcats have not won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer in three chances.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas has a 69.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas vs. Kansas State Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas put up 76.1 points per game and allowed 69.6 last year, ranking them 112th in the nation offensively and 91st defensively.

Kansas was 43rd in the nation in rebounds per game (34.7) and 211th in rebounds allowed (31.7) last season.

Kansas was fourth-best in the nation in assists (17.7 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Kansas was 221st in the country in committing them (11.5 per game) last season. It was 274th in forcing them (10.3 per game).

With 70.8 points per game on offense, Kansas State was 262nd in the country last year. On defense, it surrendered 69.6 points per contest, which ranked 91st in college basketball.

Kansas State ranked 282nd in the nation with 30.3 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 277th with 32.7 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last season Kansas State ranked 66th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 15.3 per game.

Kansas State averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (201st-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.6 turnovers per contest (146th-ranked).

