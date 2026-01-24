Gonzaga vs San Francisco College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-1, 8-0 WCC) will host the San Francisco Dons (13-8, 5-3 WCC) after winning 12 home games in a row.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga win (88.9%)

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga is 13-8-0 ATS this season.

San Francisco is 9-11-0 ATS this season.

At home, the Bulldogs have a worse record against the spread (5-4-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (3-2-0).

This year, the Dons are 3-6-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). Away, they are 3-3-0 ATS (.500).

Gonzaga has four wins against the spread in eight conference games this season.

San Francisco has two WCC wins against the spread this year.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has come away with 15 wins in the 16 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Bulldogs have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -3030 or better.

San Francisco has been the moneyline underdog seven total times this season. San Francisco has finished 3-4 in those games.

The Dons have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +1200 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Gonzaga has a 96.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga's +490 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 23.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 89.9 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 66.5 per outing (30th in college basketball).

Graham Ike ranks 79th in the nation with a team-leading 18.1 points per game.

San Francisco puts up 75.8 points per game (206th in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per outing (85th in college basketball). It has a +125 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Ryan Beasley's 14.2 points per game paces San Francisco and ranks 380th in the country.

The Bulldogs pull down 38.6 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 27.9 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 10.7 boards per game.

Ike tops the team with 8.8 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball play).

The 34.8 rebounds per game the Dons accumulate rank 74th in college basketball, 6.9 more than the 27.9 their opponents pull down.

David Fuchs is 121st in college basketball with 7.4 rebounds per game, leading the Dons.

Gonzaga averages 108.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (17th in college basketball), and allows 80.4 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Dons put up 98.8 points per 100 possessions (162nd in college basketball), while conceding 91.1 points per 100 possessions (116th in college basketball).

