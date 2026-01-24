Bulls vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

Bulls vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-BOS and CHSN

The Chicago Bulls (22-22) host the Boston Celtics (28-16) after winning four straight home games. The Bulls are favored by only 1 point in the matchup, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The matchup's point total is set at 230.5.

Bulls vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -1 230.5 -112 -104

Bulls vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (52.5%)

Bulls vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread 22 times over 44 games with a set spread.

The Celtics are 25-18-1 against the spread this year.

Bulls games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 21 times this season.

Celtics games this season have gone over the total in 19 of 44 opportunities (43.2%).

Chicago has a better record against the spread when playing at home (12-10-1) than it does on the road (10-11-0).

The Bulls have exceeded the over/under less consistently at home, hitting the over in 10 of 23 home matchups (43.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in 11 of 21 games (52.4%).

Boston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (10-10-0). On the road, it is .625 (15-8-1).

In terms of the over/under, Celtics games have gone over more often at home (nine of 20, 45%) than away (10 of 24, 41.7%).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 16.8 points, 9.1 boards and 3.8 assists, shooting 50.4% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Josh Giddey averages 19.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.9 assists, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Matas Buzelis is averaging 14.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Tre Jones' numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 3 boards and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 55% from the floor.

Ayo Dosunmu averages 14.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 51.1% from the floor and 45.9% from beyond the arc (fifth in NBA), with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 29.7 points, 6.7 boards and 4.9 assists per contest. He is also sinking 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.

The Celtics are getting 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from Derrick White.

The Celtics are receiving 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Payton Pritchard.

Per game, Neemias Queta provides the Celtics 10.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Celtics receive 13.8 points per game from Anfernee Simons, plus 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

