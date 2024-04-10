menu item
FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Kentucky Derby iconKentucky Derby

Explore Kentucky Derby

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

More

More

Logo
NHL

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

The NHL slate on Thursday includes the Florida Panthers facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (49-24-6) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (26-41-12)
  • Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: BSFL and BSOH

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Panthers (-400)Blue Jackets (+310)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (68.9%)

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Spread

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (-146 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is +122.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Panthers versus Blue Jackets matchup on April 11 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • Florida is the favorite, -400 on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +310 underdog on the road.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!