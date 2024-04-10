Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11
The NHL slate on Thursday includes the Florida Panthers facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Florida Panthers (49-24-6) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (26-41-12)
- Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: BSFL and BSOH
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Panthers (-400)
|Blue Jackets (+310)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (68.9%)
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Spread
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (-146 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is +122.
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- The over/under for the Panthers versus Blue Jackets matchup on April 11 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Florida is the favorite, -400 on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +310 underdog on the road.