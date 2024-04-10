Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

The NHL slate on Thursday includes the Florida Panthers facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Florida Panthers (49-24-6) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (26-41-12)

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Thursday, April 11, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: BSFL and BSOH

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-400) Blue Jackets (+310) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (68.9%)

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Spread

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (-146 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is +122.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers versus Blue Jackets matchup on April 11 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Moneyline